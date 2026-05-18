Alia Bhatt accused of using celebs as her PR? Internet reacts

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 moment has now turned into a full-blown internet war. What started with a viral video of international paparazzi allegedly failing to recognise her has now moved from red carpet trolling to celebrity defense mode. And this is exactly where the internet has found its new masala.

After Alia was mocked online, several TV actors and influencers suddenly came out in her support, praising her global presence and calling out those trolling her. But netizens are now asking the obvious question: genuine support or PR working overtime?

Celeb counterattack

Ayesha Khan was among the first to defend Alia. She wrote, “The unnecessary hate this woman gets is insane, she breathes and people have a problem, she is THE ALIA BHATT!”

She further reminded people of Alia’s work and added, “A phenomenal actor, the same person who was Vaidehi in Badrinath Ki Dulhania and also Sehmat in Raazi. She is a mother, an actor, an entrepreneur, is creatively involved in her own production house and what not!”

Taking a strong stand against the trolling, Ayesha also wrote, “She has given us so many incredible performances, and here people of our own country want to drag their representation just because a few media people couldn’t recognise her? And how does that even matter? She is there to represent us not them! We can definitely do better!”

Aly Goni also jumped in with a long note. He wrote, “It’s sad when our own people try to pull down someone who has worked so hard to put India on the global stage.”

He added, “Alia Bhatt has reached places many only dream of, representing our country at Cannes with grace and pride. Instead of mocking and trolling, we should celebrate and support those who make India shine internationally.” Aly concluded his note by saying, “We rise higher when we uplift our own, not when we try to demean them.”

Rahul Vaidya, meanwhile, went even sharper. Taking a dig at online critics, he wrote, “Funny how people sitting with zero achievements become fashion critics, Cannes analysts, and global PR experts overnight.”

He further defended Alia saying, “At least Alia Bhatt is out there representing India on one of the biggest global platforms, looking absolutely stunning, owning her space, and making her presence felt.” Rahul also wrote, “Not every moment needs screaming crowds and manufactured hype to validate someone’s worth. Real stars don’t beg for attention they carry it naturally.”

Calling out portals and trolls, he added, “The obsession some portals have with tearing successful women down for clicks is honestly embarrassing now. Negativity gets views, but talent, hard work, and grace always outlive cheap headlines.” He ended his note by saying, “She looked beautiful. She is a huge star. And most importantly, she’s talented enough to not need validation from Instagram comment sections.”

But the timing of all these posts has now become a separate discussion online. While Alia’s fans believe she is being unnecessarily pulled down, others feel the sudden wave of support looks too convenient. Some netizens are joking that Alia’s PR deserves an award, while others are asking if these celebs are defending her out of love or because the “payroll” is active.

Either way, Alia Bhatt’s Cannes appearance has managed to do what every red carpet moment dreams of keep people talking long after the flashlights are gone.