Alia Bhatt and Allu Sirish’s crore business ventures create a buzz

Hyderabad: Two of India’s most famous film industry stars have recently made headlines for their business ventures. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is set to return to the fashion industry, having reportedly invested Rs. 15 crores in her latest venture. Meanwhile, Tollywood star Allu Sirish is making headlines for his Rs. 20 crore investment in a promising startup company.

Alia Bhatt’s decision to invest in the clothing industry is sure to turn heads, given her undeniable star power and fashion-forward sensibility. Her previous venture into the world of fashion was a success, and this new investment demonstrates her dedication and vision. Fans and fashionistas alike will undoubtedly be anticipating the release of her latest venture. She previously owned the clothing line ‘Ed-a-Mamma‘.

Meanwhile, Allu Sirish’s investment in a promising startup company shows his intelligent business sense and willingness to take chances. He has undoubtedly amassed a sizable fortune as a successful actor in the Telugu film industry, and his decision to use a portion of that fortune to support the growth of a new company is both admirable and exciting. It will be interesting to see how this investment turns out over the next few months and years.

The news of Alia Bhatt and Allu Sirish’s investments in the clothing and startup industries, respectively, is bound to create a stir among their legions of fans and followers. These two stars are proving that they are forces to be reckoned with thanks to their talent, charisma, and knowledge of business.