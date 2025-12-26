Alia Bhatt celebrates love-filled Christmas 2025 with Ranbir Kapoor, baby Raha

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt spent Christmas 2025 wrapped in warmth and togetherness, celebrating the festive day with mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha.

Alia took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from her Christmas celebrations, which also included Neetu Kapoor and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

For the caption, she simply wrote: “Wrapped in love, Christmas 2025.”

Ranbir and Alia got married in 2022 and the same year in November they welcomed their daughter, Raha.

The actress, who was last seen in “Jigra”, is prepping for her next film which is a part of the YRF spy-universe. She will be sharing screen space with actress Sharvari of ‘Munjya’ fame. The two will be seen playing spies. ‘Alpha’ marks the first female-led action film from the spy-universe.

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Love & War” alongside Ranbir and actor Vicky Kaushal. It is an upcoming epic saga centered on a dramatic wartime love triangle involving two army officers and a woman caught between duty and desire, drawing inspiration from classics like Sangam.

In other news, the actress showed how to keep things effortlessly stylish by bringing weekend vibes to an otherwise ordinary weekday earlier in December.

Taking to her Instagram, she posted a series of her stylish photos and videos from a recent award function.

She simply captioned the post, “weekend wali vibe weekday pe.”

In the images, Alia, dressed in a black dress, can be seen striking different poses for the camera. The first close-up shot gives a glimpse of the actress’s subtle makeup, while in the others she is seen posing sensuously for the lens.

On December 15, Alia Bhatt made a glamorous appearance at the star-studded Filmfare OTT Awards 2025, held in Mumbai. The ‘Student of the Year’ actress turned heads in a striking all-black Hervé Léger dress from 1993. Alia’s black gown stands out with a plunging sweetheart neckline and wide halter-style straps.