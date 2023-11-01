Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, celebs arrive at Jio World Plaza launch

Mumbai: Several Bollywood celebs on Tuesday marked their presence at the star-studded launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.

Actor Deepika Padukone graced the event in an off-shoulder grey dress which she paired with black long boots.

She kept her make-up heavy and accessorized her look with minimal jewellery. She tied her hair into a low messy bun.

Actor Alia Bhatt looked drop-dead gorgeous as she arrived at the event in an off-shoulder all-black outfit. She kept her makeup normal and her hair open.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar also graced the event in an all-black look. She tied up her hair into a bun.

Pooja Hegde arrived at the event in a brown thigh-high slit and deep-neck dress. She kept her makeup heavy and hair open.

Actor Katrina Kaif also marked her presence at the event and donned a thigh-high slit floral dress. She was seen flaunting her cute smile in front of the paps.

Madhuri Dixit Nene exuded boss lady vibes as she arrived in a silver shimmery coat pant at the event.

Actor Khushi Kapoor looked beautiful as she arrived at the event in a black one-piece dress.

Diva Malaika Arora turned all the eyeballs with her stunning look at the event. She donned an all-black high-neck dress.

Producer Boney Kapoor was seen posing with his daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also arrived at the event in her stylish attire. She was seen posing in front of the paps.

Actor RajKummar Rao arrived at the event along with his wife Patralekhaa.

According to a press release by Reliance Jio, located strategically in the bustling Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) at the heart of Mumbai, Jio World Plaza opens its doors to the public on November 1.

The Plaza seamlessly integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre, and the Jio World Garden, making it an all-encompassing destination for visitors.

JWP is designed as an exclusive hub for retail, leisure, and dining, spreading across four levels and an expansive 7,50,000 square feet area.

The retail mix boasts an impressive roster of 66 luxury brands. Notable international newcomers to the Indian market include Balenciaga, the Giorgio Armani Cafe, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Cafe, and Rimowa. Mumbai welcomes its first stores of Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Laduree, and Pottery Barn, while key flagships include other iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Bally, Giorgio Armani, Dior, YSL, and Bulgari.

JWP will also feature renowned designers like Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rahul Mishra, Falguni and Shane Peacock, and Ri By Ritu Kumar, among others.

The Plaza’s structure, inspired by the lotus flower and other elements of nature, was brought to life through a collaboration between TVS, a prestigious international architecture and design firm headquartered in the United States, and the Reliance team.

The shopping concourse is adorned with meticulously placed sculptural columns, creating a visual thread that weaves design continuity into the space. Marble-clad floors, soaring vaulted ceilings, and artful lighting come together to establish a backdrop that epitomizes the essence of luxury.

Services like personal shopping assistance, VIP concierge, taxi-on-call, wheelchair services, hands-free shopping with baggage drop, butler service, and baby strollers amplify the Plaza’s commitment to the consumer.

With Jio World Plaza, Reliance Industries Limited has set the benchmark for luxury and innovation in India’s retail landscape.