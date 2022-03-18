Alia Bhatt flaunts her engagement ring [Photo]

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently celebrated her birthday in Maldives with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. She returned to Mumbai from her short vacation on Thursday and was spotted at the airport where posed for the paparazzi.

In pictures that were shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, the 2 States actress can be seen in a casual outfit. She opted for blue jeans with a white tank top. But what caught everyone’s attention is her finger ring that she flaunted and it has left everyone a tad curious. The ring has Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number 8 written over it. Check it out below.

This is not the first time when Alia Bhatt‘s fans have seen the actor sporting the ring. Earlier too, she has posted a photo on Instagram showing off her lucky ring.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating since 2018. Interestingly, in an interview, Ranbir had said if there was no pandemic, he and Alia would have gotten married in 2020 itself.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last scene in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She is all set to make her regional debut with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus film RRR. The actor made her production debut with Darlings.

Besides Brahmastra, Ranbir has Shamshera, Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal and an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline. Yash Raj Films revealed Shamshera will release on March 18, 2022.