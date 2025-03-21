Alia Bhatt not his first wife? Ranbir Kapoor spills the beans

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, adored for his performances and charming personality, recently shared a hilarious yet bizarre fan encounter. While he is happily married to Alia Bhatt and a doting father to their daughter Raha, he revealed that technically, Alia isn’t his “first wife.”

Yes, you read that right! And now, an interview of Ranbir is going viral on internet where recalled a crazy fan moment where a woman arrived at his bungalow with a pandit, intending to marry him. Since the actor wasn’t home at the time, she improvised by marrying the gate of his bungalow instead!

“I wouldn’t say craziest because it sounds negative, but in my early years, there was a girl, I never met her, but my watchman told me she came with a pandit and married my gate,” Ranbir shared as quoted by India Today.

The Animal star further added, “When I returned home, there was tika on the gate, flowers, and all. I was out of town, so I never got to witness it. I haven’t yet met my first wife, so I look forward to meeting you at some point.”

This revelation once again proves the extent of fan devotion that Bollywood stars receive.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Personal and Professional Life

Ranbir has been married to Alia Bhatt since April 2022, and the couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2024. On the work front, he is currently shooting for Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The highly anticipated film also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.