Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor expecting their first child

Mumbai: One of the most adorable couples of Bollywood Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to embrace parenthood. This news has been confirmed by Alia on her Instagram on Monday.

Sharing a photo during her ultrasound session, Alia captioned, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” Check out her post below.

Soon after she announced her pregnancy, several celebrities including Rashi Khanna, Mouni Roy, Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh and others flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

This good news comes just two months after their hush-hush wedding. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in a private ceremony on April 14, surrounded by their family and closest friends. The couple exchanged the wedding vows after dating for five long years. The two are head over heels in love with each other and never failed to shell out major couple goals.