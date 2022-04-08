Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding invitation surfaces online

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s impending wedding is one of the most-talked about topics in the media now. Rumours mills have it that the couple is all set to get married on Apri 17 in an intimate ceremony at RK house in Chembur here.

The low-key wedding will happen in the presence of Kapoor-Bhatt Khandan and Ranbir-Alia’s close friends. Every day, a new update about the marriage is popping up on internet, leaving fans super excited.

And now, a wedding invitation card, which is rumoured to be Ranbir and Alia’s, is being aggressively shared on social media. The invite reads: “Forever begins now, save the date!” While netizens believed that it is Ralia’s invitation card, a section of social media users were quick to say that it is a ‘fan-made’ one. It was also shared on the women’s clothing brand Aurelia on their official Instagram handle.

An excited fan wrote, “Confirm,” alongside the hashtag #RanbirAliaWedding. Another fan tweeted, “I hope all her friend gang are there at the wedding and hope we get a group pic with her friends and their partners.” “My girl is getting married next week,” wrote third user.

Though there is no official announcement from either side, internet is buzzing is strong speculations. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reportedly tie the knot in a Punjabi style. The wedding festivities will begin April 13-14 onward and will go on for three to four days. Alia-Ranbir’s mehendi function will take place on April 13, followed by Sangeet on April 14, say reports.