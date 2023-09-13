Alia Bhatt shares a picture with her ‘first love’, it’s not Ranbir

Alia is currently basking in the success of her film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan

Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday penned a heartfelt birthday post for her school friend Meghna Goyal.

Taking to Instagram Story, Alia dropped an unseen picture from her wedding day with actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The snap shows Meghna giving a peck on Alia’s cheek. “My first love… happy 30 gorgeous girl @meghnagoyal…I love you (red heart emoji,” she captioned the image.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently basking in the success of her film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is directed by Karan Johar.

Alia is also all set to receive her first-ever National Award this year. Last month, she was announced as the winner of Best Actor (female) at the 69th National Film Awards.

Elated on being honoured with such a prestigious award for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, “To Sanjay Sir…To the entire crew…To my family…To my team & last but most definitely not the least.. To my audience…This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously!!! I am SO grateful… I do not take moments like these lightly… I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can…Love and light… Gangu (also known as alia)”

Alia also made her Hollywood debut with ‘Heart of Stone’ recently.

