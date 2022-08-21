Alia Bhatt’s fee for Student Of The Year will leave you stunned!

Mumbai: Currently, Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in India, and rightly so. With her splendid acting skills and graceful looks, she has time and again proved her worth.

2022 has really been her year as Alia Bhatt delivered blockbuster films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings. Reportedly, she charged Rs. 20 crores for her role as a prostitute in the third-highest grossing Hindi film of the year.

However, do you know how much she charged when she first started her career? Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year’ alongside Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra. Recently in an interview, she looked back at her early days in the industry.

Alia Bhatt’s fee for Student Of The Year

In conversation with Mid-Day, she revealed how much she was paid for her first film and what she did with the paycheque.

She said she was paid ₹15 lakh for Student Of The Year. But, instead of using her first pay cheque, she handed it over to her mother Soni Razdan. “I deposited the cheque straight to my mother and very nicely said, ‘Mamma, you handle the money’. Till date, my mother handles my money,” she added.

She further added, “I don’t know how much money I have in my bank account. I know it is a good amount but don’t know how much money I have and it’s good I don’t know. My team often keeps telling me that I need to sit down and look at my finances. And now that I am having a child, I feel like I should get a hold of my finances.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt has ‘Brahmastra’, and ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ in her kitty. She will also be making her Hollywood debut in Tom Harper directorial ‘Heart of Stone’ which also features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in lead roles.