Alia Bhatt’s first ever audition clip goes viral – Watch

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt, the charismatic and talented Bollywood actress, has cemented her place as one of the industry’s most sought after stars. Alia has proven her mettle in carrying impactful films on her shoulders with a diverse filmography that ranges from the flamboyant Shanaya in her debut film Student Of The Year to power-packed performances in Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Darlings.

In this write-up, let’s go back in time and look at Alia’s beginnings in Bollywood. During her audition for Student Of The Year, she demonstrated her acting abilities by recreating a scene from her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s film Wake Up Sid. Karan Johar was drawn in by her audition, as well as her energetic dance performance to the song “Bahara” from I Hate Luv Stories. He recognized Alia’s spark and referred to her as his “new Kareena.” Check out the video below that is resurfacing again on internet.

Alia humbly stated in an interview that she did not want her film background to pave an easy path for her.

She acknowledged her good fortune among the 500 auditionees and credited her “filminess” with impressing Karan Johar. The renowned filmmaker revealed that Alia stood out among the 400 actors who auditioned for her role due to her X factor and suitability for the film.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt continues to captivate audiences with her talent and versatility. She has a busy schedule, including Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2 with Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.