Alia Bhatt’s ‘Namaskar’ moment at BAFTA 2026 wins fans worldwide

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt made her debut at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) and won the hearts of many with a touch of Hindi. As she presented the award for Best Film Not in the English Language, she began her speech with a warm “Namaskar” and shared a meaningful message in Hindi, making the event even more special.

Alia Bhatt Speech at BAFTA

Alia, dressed in a beautiful silver Gucci gown, greeted the audience in Hindi, saying, “Agla award ek aisi film ke liye hain, jo angrezi mein nahi hai,” which means “The next award is for a film that is not in English.” She then jokingly said, “Don’t reach for the subtitles just yet,” before switching to English to announce the nominees. Her words highlighted how cinema speaks in many voices, but the language of cinema is universal. “While films speak in countless voices, what we celebrate is the language of cinema. And that one we all speak fluently,” she said.

Sentimental Value Wins the Award

The award for Best Film Not in the English Language was given to Sentimental Value, a Norwegian family drama directed by Joachim Trier. The film beat other strong contenders, such as It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sirat, and The Voice of Hind Rajab. With this win, Sentimental Value is now considered a top contender for the Best Foreign Film Oscar.

Alia’s Stunning Appearance

Alia looked stunning on the red carpet in a custom silver Gucci gown paired with a white stole, giving off old Hollywood vibes. Her look was elegant, and her confidence added to the charm of the night.

Alia’s Upcoming Projects

Alia’s fans are excited about her upcoming films, Alpha and Love & War. While filming for Alpha is finished, Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, is still in production. Everyone is eager to see what she does next.