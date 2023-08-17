Alia reveals why Ranbir asks her to ‘Wipe Off’ lipstick – Know why?

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s endearing chemistry has won over hearts in Bollywood. However, Alia’s recent revelation about her unusual lipstick application technique, as well as her husband Ranbir’s preference for her natural appearance, has sparked debate among netizens.

Unusual Lipstick Application by Alia:

Alia Bhatt demonstrated her unique lipstick application technique by moving her mouth across the lipstick in an Instagram video shared by Vogue India. She jokingly explained that, while it’s unusual, it’s more convenient for her touch-ups after eating.

“The way I apply my lipstick is not considered normal. It’s a bit weird. The reason I do this, I’ll tell you why is because a lot of time after eating I touch up my lipstick, I don’t know, I think something about moving the lipstick across my mouth is just way more tedious as opposed to moving my mouth across the lipstick.”

Alia Bhatt discloses that Ranbir Kapoor instructed her to remove her lipstick

Alia also revealed that her now-husband, Ranbir Kapoor, used to encourage her to remove her lipstick before going out at night. Ranbir, she says, adores the natural colour of her lips. Viewers reacted differently to this glimpse into their relationship dynamics.

“I thought, that was just something that I worked out for myself, and then, I rub it off. Because one thing my husband, when he wasn’t my husband when he was my boyfriend as well, says when we used to go out at night, he used to say ‘Wipe that [lipstick] off. Wipe that off’. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip.” Netizens react to Alia Bhatt’s statement about Ranbir Kapoor’s misogynist behaviour.

They contrasted complimenting someone’s natural beauty with asking them to remove their makeup. The comments on the Reddit post ranged from criticising Ranbir’s remark to suggesting comebacks.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently appeared in the Heart of Stone web series.