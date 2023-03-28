Aligarh Alumni Association in US announces 344 Merit-cum-Means scholarships for AMU students

Aligarh: The Aligarh Alumni Association, Washington, DC (AAADC) has announced the award of 344 merit cum means scholarships to students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for the academic year 2022-2023.

According to a press release from the AMU PR Office the scholarships are awarded based on merit and financial need and aim to provide support to deserving students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at AMU. The scholarship covers tuition fees, accommodation expenses, and a stipend for books and other academic expenses.

“The Association is committed to supporting the education of deserving students at AMU,” said Shakeela Raza, President of AAADC. “We believe that education is the key to social and economic development. We are proud to support the next generation of leaders and professionals.”

The scholarship recipients were selected through an application and evaluation process, which included academic achievements, financial needs, and a personal statement. The selection of 344 students came from more than 2000 applicants. Based on the Merit-cum-Means formula the Association short-listed 850 students and AMU Alumni Affairs Committee representative team led by Prof. Ekram Khan finalized the name of 144 new students. There were 200 previous recipients. After verification, their cases were also approved. The selection committee comprised Scholarship Committee Members and faculty members of AMU.

“We are grateful to the Association for its generous support,” said Tariq Mansoor, Vice-Chancellor of AMU. “These scholarships will enable our students to pursue their academic goals without the burden of financial constraints. We appreciate the commitment of the Alumni Association to the welfare of AMU students.”

The Association was established in 1975 and has been since supporting education and research at AMU. The merit-cum-means scholarships are one of its flagship initiatives. The scholarships are open to all students of AMU.