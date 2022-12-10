Aligarh: Kashmiri student goes missing from AMU City School, probe initiated

Aligarh: The disappearance Masroor Abbas Mir, a Kashmiri Class 10 student of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh Aligarh Muslim University City School at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, has created a stir on campus.

In a letter to the station in-charge of the Quarsi police station, informing him that the student was missing, Masroor’s cousin Anayat Abbas Mallik wrote, “My cousin brother left for school on December 8 at around 8 am. He had taken my ATM card and mobile phone along with him. He hasn’t come back from school yet.”

“Even after searching a lot, we couldn’t find any clue on his whereabouts. He wasn’t reachable on the phone either,” Anayat informed in his letter, adding, “I received a text message alert that he had withdrawn Rs 5,000 with my ATM card at the Ramghat Road ATM.”

“Based on the FIR filed by Masroor’s brother, an investigation has been launched in the matter,” a police source said.

Taking to Twitter in the wake of the incident, the president of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti wrote, “Masroor Abbas Mir, a tenth-grade student at the Aligarh Muslim University has been missing since yesterday morning. Please do spread the word in helping his family trace his whereabouts.”

In their reply to Mufti, Aligarh police tweeted, “The above student, age about 17 years, studies in class 10th, section A-2, at Raja Mahendra Pratap City High School. He had taken his cousin’s ATM card and mobile phone. We have gathered independent footage of the railway platform. A case has been filed and search for the missing student continues.”

Superintendent of Police (SP) City of Aligarh, Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, said, “Masroor Abbas Mir left home on December 8. His cousin brother registered a missing complaint”, adding, “Upon investigation, the information of cash withdrawal by the missing student from the Ramghat Road ATM has been confirmed.”

“CCTV footage of December 8 has been collected from the railway station. In the footage, the missing boy is seen roaming freely,” he further informed.

The Aligarh Police shared the CCTV footage from the railway station on Twitter.

Further investigation is underway.