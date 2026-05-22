Align Technology to set up Rs 1,800 crore facility in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Global medical device company Align Technology is planning to establish a new manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with a proposed investment of nearly Rs 1,800 crore.

The facility will mark the company’s first manufacturing site in India and its fourth globally.

Employment generation

The proposed project is expected to generate more than 300 direct employment opportunities over the next several years, strengthening Hyderabad’s position as a growing hub for life sciences and medical technology manufacturing.

Align Technology is known for designing, manufacturing, and selling clear aligners, intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software, and digital orthodontic solutions used in modern dental care.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the proposed facility was signed between Jitse Marree, Senior Vice President of Align Technology, and Sarvesh Singh, CEO of Telangana Life Sciences.

Senior leadership from Align Technology also met Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu to discuss the company’s plans for setting up the manufacturing unit in Hyderabad.