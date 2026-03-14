Mumbai: The excitement around Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is at an all-time high as the spy thriller gears up for its theatrical release on March 19. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and serves as the sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar. Ever since the action-packed trailer dropped online, fans have been eagerly waiting to see how the story of Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi unfolds in the second instalment.

The film has already generated massive buzz through strong advance bookings and global interest. Amid this anticipation, reports about the hefty fees charged by the star cast have also caught attention.

Dhurandhar 2 cast fees

Leading the remuneration list is Ranveer Singh, who reprises his role as spy Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. According to media reports, the actor has charged between Rs. 30 crore and Rs. 50 crore for the sequel.

Sanjay Dutt, who returns as SP Chaudhary Aslam, is reportedly paid around Rs. 10 crore for his role.

Meanwhile, R. Madhavan, who plays India’s National Security Advisor Ajay Sanyal, is said to have received Rs. 9 crore.

Among the supporting cast, Arjun Rampal has reportedly earned Rs. 1 crore for reprising his role as Major Iqbal. Actress Sara Arjun, who plays Yalina Jamali, has also reportedly been paid Rs. 1 crore for her performance.

Reports also suggest that Akshaye Khanna will appear in flashback scenes as Rehman Dakait and has received Rs. 2.5 crorefor his role.

Story and box office success

The sequel continues the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi and explores the events that lead him to become the undercover spy Hamza Ali Mazari. The narrative dives deeper into espionage operations and his dangerous missions across borders.

The first film, Dhurandhar, turned out to be a massive success at the global box office, reportedly collecting over Rs. 1300 crore worldwide. With such a strong performance from the first installment and the sequel mounted on a massive budget, expectations from Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge are extremely high.

With its star-studded cast, high production scale, and gripping spy storyline, the film is expected to draw huge crowds when it hits theatres next week.