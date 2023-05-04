All about Gauahar Khan’s net worth, car collection, home & more

Hyderabad: Former Bigg Boss winner and popular actress Gauahar Khan has amassed a huge fan following over the years. She has been a part of several shows and films and often remains in the headlines for various reasons. The actress stepped into the glamour field in 2009. Before starting her acting career, Gauahar was modelling for designers like Manish Malhotra and Neeta Lulla. She went on to feature in various reality TV shows including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 3. She gained immense popularity with her stint in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 7 where she emerged as the winner. She was also appreciated for her song Jhallah Wallah from Ishaqzaade in 2014.

In 2020, Gauahar decided to take her personal life a step ahead by getting married to well-known choregrapher and musician Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid Darbar. The couple is now all set to welcome their first child. In this write-up, let’s have a quick look at mommy-to-be Gauahar Khan’s luxurious lifestyle — from huge net worth to a multicrore home.

Gauahar Khan’s Net worth 2023

According to various reports, Gauahar Khan’s net worth is around 6 million USD which is Rs 49cr approx. She was born to Zafar and Razia Khan in Pune in 1983. The actress earns mainly from television shows and movies. She too earns a significant amount from her brand collaborations and endorsements.

Fee

Reports also suggest that she charged Rs 20 lakh per week to appear in Bigg Boss 14 for a short stint. She charges Rs 8 to 15 lakhs for performing at any event. With around 9.4 million followers on Instagram, she is often seen promoting several brands and their products. Reports suggest she charges from Rs 2 to 4 lakhs to promote any brand on social media.

Gauahar Khan’s Swanky Mumbai Home

Gauahar Khan and her husband reside in a swanky pad in Mumbai. The luxurious home comes with white furnishings with cozy furniture and ample spots to chill. Earlier, we took you inside her residence in the city of dreams. In this write-up, let’s step inside her cosy bedroom that radiates warmth and peace.

Car Collection

Gauahar Khan owns two luxury cars and is one of the top celebs who love luxury cars. She owns Audi Q7 limited edition worth Rs 80 Lakhs, and a Mercedes Benz A-Limousine worth around Rs 56.24 Lakhs. Reports suggest that she owns a Ford too.

Image Source: Autobizz.in

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan was recently seen as a host of IRL- In Real Love along with Rannvijay Singha.