All about Hansika Motwani’s fiance Sohail Kathuria’s first marriage

Hyderabad: Actress Hansika Motwani is set to marry her beau and a Mumbai-based businessman Sohail Kathuria. Reportedly, the couple, who have been friends for over 8 years, will be tying the knot in the first week of December. The wedding preparations are currently in a full swing. Amid this, fans of the actress are curious to know more about Hansika’s fiance. We got our hands on one lesser fact about Sohail that will leave you surprised!

According to reports doing rounds on the internet, Hansika’s now-fiancé, Sohail Kathuria, was earlier married to a woman named Rinky Bajaj, who is a common friend of Hansika. They had gotten married in 2016.

A video of the wedding highlights is going viral. In the clip, Hansika Motwani is seen dancing at the sangeet ceremony of Sohail Kathuria’s first wedding. From attending the Roka ceremony to dancing her heart out at pool parties and sangeet ceremonies, Hansika was a part of all their wedding festivities. Check out the video below.

Meanwhile, Hansika confirmed her engagement to Sohail Kathuria with a romantic Instagram post of her dreamy proposal. The actress’s beau proposed to her at the very famous Eiffel Tower, a romantic symbol in Paris. Sharing a set of beautiful pictures, Hansika wrote, “Now & Forever.”

Hansika Motwani, Sohail Kathuria Wedding details

Though an official announcement is yet to be made, reports have it that Hansika and Sohail will marry on December 4th in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Haldi ceremony will take place in the morning, accompanied by the Mehendi and Sangeet on December 3rd. A few close friends from the film industry are expected to be at their wedding. Preparations for the same already have begun!