All about Shah Rukh Khan’s home in Tolichowki, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan has undoubtedly cemented his spot as one of the top stars in the world. His fans are in almost every corner of the globe, who are always curious to know about various aspects of the actors’ life — be it personal or professional.

While scrolling through YouTube, we stumbled upon one old media video clip which reveals some unknown facts about Shah Rukh Khan and his Hyderabad home.

Well, it is known to all that the Bollywood superstar shares a special connection with Hyderabad and he has always been vocal about it. For the unversed, SRK’s mother Lateef Fatima Khan, who was a social worker, was born in Hyderabad and was the daughter of a senior government engineer here.

‘Spent 4 years of my life in Tolichowki’

During one of his media interactions, SRK, who calls himself ‘half Hyderabadi’, revealed the time span that he spent in the ‘City Of Nizams’. “I was adopted by my grandmother because they did not have a boy in their family at that time. So, when I was born to my mother they adopted me. They used to live in Tolichowki, Hyderabad. I spent about 4 years of my life here. Then we shifted to Banglore. My mom was missing me so she took me back from her mother and we moved to Delhi. My mother’s house is in Hyderabad and my whole mother’s side of the family stays here,” he said.

Hyderabadis, especially SRK’s fans from Tolichowki went gaga went over his statements and were left curious to know more about his childhood home. We did a little digging on the internet to find more details and got our hands on one old video clip from the popular Telugu media channel TV 9 in which they revealed some unknown facts about SRK’s maternal home.

Shah Rukh Khan’s home in Tolichowki, Hyderabad

According to the video, Shah Rukh Khan’s home was where ‘Moghal Residency’ (one of the oldest apartments of the locality) currently stands on Tolichowki’s main road. Yes, you read that right! The clip claims that SRK’s maternal grand father Iftikhar Ahmed used to own a ‘haveli’ (huge mansion) in the same spot which was later sold and handed over to some builders of the city. Watch the video below.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, SRK is all set to make a grand comeback on big screens after four years of gap. He has Pathaan, Dunki and Jawaan in the pipeline. Shah Rukh Khan also has an extended cameo role in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.