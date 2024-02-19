All Bigg Boss 17 contestants enter NEW reality show, deets inside

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 contestants are back in news, but this time, it’s not for interviews or parties – they are set to appear on a new show. Yes, you read that right. All popular BB 17 contestants will be gracing on Dance Deewane!

Following the conclusion of Bigg Boss 17, the channel introduced Dance Deewane, a unique reality show that promotes the concept that dance knows no age and the show gives a platform to contestants from all age groups.

Bigg Boss 17 Contestants In Dance Deewane

In an exciting development, the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane will feature the Bigg Boss 17 contestants as special guests. The channel released a promo yesterday, revealing that the celebs will be gracing the show to support their favorite contestants.

Pictures from the sets featuring the top BB 17 contestants including Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, and others have already gone viral on social media, generating immense excitement among fans.

As they gear up to make a special appearance on Dance Deewane, viewers eagerly anticipate seeing their favorite BB 17 stars back on the screens once again. The convergence of two hit reality shows is expected to bring a fresh wave of entertainment!

