Mumbai: It’s been a week since Bigg Boss 19 wrapped up, but the buzz around the show refuses to die down. The season concluded on December 7, with Gaurav Khanna lifting the winner’s trophy and taking home Rs 50 lakh, while Farrhana Bhatt emerged as the first runner-up.

And now, the Bigg Boss family is back together once again, this time for a grand success party hosted by none other than Salman Khan.

After weeks of continuous shooting and promotions, Salman finally took some time out to celebrate the season’s success with the contestants. Continuing the show’s annual tradition, the superstar hosted a star-studded bash in Mumbai on Friday night.

Salman Khan, as always, kept it effortlessly stylish in a casual T-shirt and pants, warmly mingling with the winners and finalists of the season. Gaurav Khanna, accompanied by his wife Akanksha Chamola, was seen reconnecting with fellow contestants Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More.

Salman Khan arrives at the Bigg Boss 19 Success Party hosted by the makers. He met Abhishek Bajaj and his mother there. pic.twitter.com/WJjrrI6YPU — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 12, 2025

The evening also saw the presence of runner-up Farrhana Bhatt, finalists Amaal Malik and Tanya Mittal, along with several popular contestants including Malti Chahar, Baseer Ali, Neelam Giri, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Shehbaz Badesha, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar.

Inside glimpses from the Bigg Boss 19 success party. All the glitz, smiles and celebrations as the team comes together to celebrate a blockbuster season! 🥂❤️

#BiggBoss19 #SuccessParty #BB19 #IndiaForums pic.twitter.com/LJkbXyvvvI — India Forums (@indiaforums) December 13, 2025

The event turned into a perfect blend of celebration, camaraderie, and nostalgia, as the contestants relived memories from their 15 weeks long journey inside the Bigg Boss house. Several photos and videos from the night are now going viral on social media. Check them out below.