All eyes on Nitish Kumar as political storm brews in Bihar

Patna: All eyes were trained on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday, January 27, with the JD(U) president appearing to be inching towards his second political volte face in less than three years.

Sources said that Nitish Kumar is likely to take the oath for the ninth time in Bihar on Sunday. He will visit the Governor’s residence on Saturday, January 27, and hand over the list of MLAs followed by his resignation. He will also stake claim to form the new government.

Also Read Nitish wants to stay in Bihar following changed political situation with RJD

The indication about the swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhawan is getting stronger with the fact that the chief minister’s office (CMO) has directed the officials to open the cabinet secretariat on Sunday, which normally is a weekly off for the officials.

The second indication is coming from Raj Bhawan Patna where Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has cancelled the leave of all the officials.

Nitish Kumar has maintained a deafening silence over the turmoil in the Mahagathbandhan‘, ignoring pleas from allies RJD, Congress and the Left to clear the confusion.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United)’s political adviser and spokesperson K C Tyagi told reporters in Delhi that the grand alliance government in Bihar is on the verge of collapse, and accused a section of the Congress leadership of repeatedly “insulting” Kumar.

“The INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of INDIA bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar,” he said.

Upon Kumar’s return to Patna, top leaders of the JD(U) began pouring in at the official residence of the party president, who is expected to put in his papers as chief minister and stake claim for the formation of a new government, armed with the BJP’s support.

Leaders of the RJD also gathered at the residence of national vice-president and former chief minister Rabri Devi, who shares her government bungalow with Tejashwi Yadav, her son, and husband Lalu Prasad, who is the party president.

All party leaders were made to deposit their mobile phones outside the gates of 10, Circular Road, the house situated at a stone’s throw from the chief minister’s residence.

Sources claiming to be in the know of things said the deliberations were about the course of action to be followed in the event of Kumar calling off the alliance.

While some RJD leaders are said to be in favour of staking claim to form the new government, hoping to cobble-up support of eight MLAs the Mahagathbandhan’ requires to go past the majority mark, others, including Tejashwi Yadav, appear to be not impressed with the idea since the JD(U) and the BJP together have more than 122 members in the 243-strong assembly.

(With inputs from agencies)