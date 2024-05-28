‘All Eyes On Rafah’: Indian celebrities demand justice for Gaza victims

The Indian celebrities, along with many others across the world, have united in solidarity with Palestine. Using their social media presence to amplify voices for those impacted by the violence, the celebrities are sharing ‘All eyes on Rafah’ posts on Instagram to express their support for the Palestinian cause.

Pertinently, Israel launched a devastating attack on Rafah, a densely populated city in the war-torn Gaza Strip, on Sunday night, May 26, leading to the burning of tents of displaced Palestinians, resulting in at least 45 deaths, mostly women, children, and the elderly. The camp was designated as a “safe zone” for displaced Palestinians fleeing the ongoing conflict.

Indian celebrates joined the chorus, speaking out against the atrocities in Rafah. Through their Instagram stories, they emphasised the need for global attention to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Palestine.

The actors, including Swara Bhasker, Gauahar Khan, Varun Dhawan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Honey Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nora Fatehi, Dia Mirza and Sonam Kapoor among others, have come up in support of Palestine, expressing shock and solidarity after disturbed videos and photos of children in Rafah emerged on social media.

The heartbreaking footage that surfaced on social media depicts several mutilated bodies, mostly children, burnt by an explosion inside their tents.

“If your country is beheading children, your country doesn’t deserve to exist,” wrote actor Nakuul Mehta.

“Israel bombed Rafah over 60 times in the 48 hours after the ICJ ruling. Today it has bombed and burnt a tent refugee camp behind the UNHCR school in Rafah where children were sheltering. Many burnt, beheaded children and burnt parents and elders were found among the flames. This is a crime against humanity. Violating the ICJ ruling as well as a violation of International Laws,” wrote Radhika Apte.