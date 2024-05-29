‘All Eyes On Rafah’: Khans of Bollywood slammed for staying mum

Israel is facing increasing international criticism over its recent attack on Palestine, which resulted in the deaths of civilians, including children. The phrase “All Eyes On Rafah” has gained momentum on social media after Israeli air strikes killed dozens of Palestinians and injured several in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Celebrities from around the world have been using their social media platforms to share the “All Eyes On Rafah” sentiment. The story template has been reshared over 32 million times.

Several Indian celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri, Dia Mirza, and Richa Chadha, have expressed their solidarity with Palestinians by sharing the viral phrase on their Instagram stories.

However, Bollywood‘s top three actors, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, have remained silent on the matter. Their silence has angered many fans, who are expressing their disappointment on social media.

Shame on Amir Khan!

Shame on Shah Rukh Khan!

Shame on Salman Khan!



Shame on the Khan's of Bollywood who despite being listed in top influential people of the world are silent on the massacre in Rafah. They are afraid to speak on the brutality by Israel on Palestine. #RafahOnFıre — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) May 28, 2024

Bollywood celebrities are in Support and stand with Palestine after Israel killing innocents Palestinians in Rafah



•Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are still silent pic.twitter.com/gmCKUEvCve — Sohaib Mohmand 🇵🇰 (@sohaibmohmand4) May 28, 2024

I am disappointed with Shah Rukh Khan, being the role model for the whole country he should have spoken about Rafah and Gaza ,but he is busy in a vulgar display of IPL win, it's nauseating. Not my hero anymore. — Black Rabbit (@Originally_not) May 28, 2024

Alia Bhatt reshared a post by the Instagram page ‘the motherhood home’ on her story, adding #AllEyesOnRafah. The post highlighted that all children deserve “love, safety, peace, and life.”

Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Triptii Dimri also used the viral phrase in their Instagram stories. Meanwhile, Richa Chadha criticized those who continue to support Israel.