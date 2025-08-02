Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine after bagging the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor for his power-packed performance in Jawan. This marks a historic moment in his 33-year-long career and a well-deserved recognition for his stellar comeback on screen.

Just hours after the announcement, SRK took to Instagram to thank his fans, director Atlee, his team, and family in a heartfelt video message. Dressed in a black polo, matching trousers, and a grey beanie, the actor appeared with his right arm in a cast, yet smiling and brimming with gratitude. “Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today,” he joked in the caption, referring to his injury.

But fans couldn’t help but notice one more detail in the video, his luxury wristwatch. According to Indian Horology on Instagram, SRK was wearing a silver Rolex Land-Dweller, worth a whopping Rs 43.6 lakh. The actor’s love for watches is no secret, and this one just adds to his enviable collection of high-end timepieces.

71st National Film Awards Highlights

At the 71st edition of the National Awards, Shah Rukh Khan shared the Best Actor title with Vikrant Massey, who was recognised for 12th Fail. Rani Mukerji bagged Best Actress for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, while 12th Fail also won Best Film.

What’s next For Shah Rukh Khan?

On the work front, King Khan is currently on a break from the shoot of his upcoming film ‘King’, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan in a key role.