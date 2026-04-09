All eyes on SRK, Ram Charan as they reunite after controversy

Hyderabad: As April 10 marks the birthday of Anant Ambani, Jamnagar has once again turned into a hub of star power, with celebrities from across industries arriving to celebrate the occasion in grand style.

Stars arrive in Jamnagar

Several prominent names from Bollywood and beyond were spotted landing in Jamnagar for the celebrations. Among them, two names stood out the most and quickly became the talk of the town, Shah Rukh Khan and Ram Charan.

Both actors, who represent two major film industries, Bollywood and Tollywood, arriving at the same event has sparked excitement among fans. Their presence together has once again drawn attention, especially given their recent history.

Ram Charan joins the grand birthday celebrations of Anant Ambani in Jamnagar ✨#RamCharan #AnantAmbani #Celebrations pic.twitter.com/LHARwPYQRG — Tea Time Telugu (@TeaTimeTelugu) April 9, 2026

A reunion after controversy

The buzz around their meeting is not just about star power, but also about a past incident that had gone viral. During the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in 2024, a light-hearted on-stage moment involving Shah Rukh Khan and Ram Charan turned controversial.

While calling Ram Charan on stage, Shah Rukh used playful, gibberish-sounding words that some interpreted as mocking South Indian languages. The moment divided the internet, with some calling it disrespectful, while others defended it as harmless humor.

Despite the debate, neither actor publicly addressed the issue, leaving fans to speculate.

Fans excited for their interaction

Now, with both stars arriving again in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani’s birthday celebrations, fans are eagerly watching for their interaction. Whether it is a casual meeting or a public appearance together, their reunion is expected to grab headlines.

What’s next for the stars

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is expected to release in December 2026.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan continues to work on his upcoming projects, including his much-awaited film Peddi, keeping his fans excited.