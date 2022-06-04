All four Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates will win RS polls: Sanjay Raut

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 4th June 2022 11:48 pm IST
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar file nominations for Rajya Sabha polls
Sanjay Raut files Rajya Sabha Nomination (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday expressed confidence that all four candidates of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra will win the Rajya Sabha polls and said they wanted the polls to be deferred so that there is no horse-trading.

Raut accused the BJP of using central investigative agencies against political rivals.

“We wanted to postpone the dates of RS elections so that no horse-trading is being done. BJP’s intention is clear, they want to use money & central investigative agencies to destroy the environment. We are in power here, they shouldn’t forget this,” Raut told reporters.

MS Education Academy

The Shiv Sena leader said Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has four candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections and the ruling alliance will win all four seats.

“MVA has four candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections and it will win all seats. For those who are in doubt about the 6th seat, our Shiv Sena candidate will go to Rajya Sabha after winning with good votes,” he added.

The BJP has fielded three candidates in Mahrashtra and there is a contest for the Rajya Sabha seats.

The voting for Rajya Sabha seats will take place on June 10. There is also contest in Rajasthan, Karnataka and Haryana.

Forty-one candidates have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha during the binneial elections.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button