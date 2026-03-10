All Gram Panchayats to get new buildings in 3 years: Telangana Deputy CM

Hyderabad: At the state government’s pre-Budget meeting, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Tuesday, March 10, said that all Gram Panchayats in the state that currently do not have permanent buildings should be provided with permanent structures within the next three years.

Vikramarka directed the Panchayat Raj Department to prepare plans accordingly and move forward with their implementation. At a meeting held at the state Secretariat, the Telangana Deputy CM conducted review meetings with other where he suggested that officials explore the possibility of constructing Tahsildar offices and MPDO offices together wherever land is available.

Bhati also emphasized that special attention should be given to the health of children in Anganwadi centres by providing them with the nutritious food necessary for healthy brain development. He added that appropriate teaching methods should also be introduced for young children.

Noting that the practice of begging by carrying infants on roads is still prevalent in urban areas, the Telangana Deputy CM instructed officials to bring such children to the Shishu Vihar centres and take necessary measures for their welfare. “He observed that children lying on roads are exposed to harsh sunlight during the day and rain during the monsoon, causing their valuable childhood to fade away, and stressed that such situations should not be allowed to continue,” said a press release from his office.

Also Read Govt sanctions Rs 6 crore for Dy CM Bhatti’s camp offices in Khammam

Bhatti also He also directed that modern kitchens be constructed in Shishu Vihar centres.

Strengthen tribal communities: Bhatti

The Telangana Deputy CM also said that sand mining should be carried out only through tribal agencies, and the Integrated Tribal Development Areas (ITDA) should extend full support to them. “Efforts should be made to economically strengthen tribal communities and develop them into entrepreneurs,” he added at the meeting.

Bhatti also directed Tourism Department officials to elevate the tourism sector in the state to a higher level. He suggested developing tiger zones such as Kawal and Srisailam, and asked officials to prepare plans for eco-tourism and temple tourism to attract tourists.