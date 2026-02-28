Govt sanctions Rs 6 crore for Dy CM Bhatti’s camp offices in Khammam

The state government has also called for tenders for upgrades to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's camp office located inside the Dr MCRHRD Institute for an estimated Rs 9.08 crore

Telangana government gives administrative sanction for Rs 1.5 crore for the renovation of Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka's camp office in Madhira of Khammam district on Saturday, February 28, 2026.
Hyderabad: The state government on Monday, February 28, sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore for renovation works for the Khammam camp office of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The office is located in Madhira town. The approval comes a week after the government sanctioned Rs 4.5 crore for the construction of a new camp office for Bhatti Vikramarka in Khammam town.

Recently, the state government invited tenders for security and infrastructure upgrades at Hyderabad’s Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resources Development (MCRHRD) Institute campus, occasionally used by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as a camp office for meetings.

The security upgrade, estimated to cost about Rs 9.08 crore, includes the construction of a reinforced compound wall with concertina wire, installation of security watch towers, gates, furniture, and other security arrangements.

