Tenders invited for upgrades at Revanth Reddy’s camp office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has invited tenders for security and infrastructure upgrades at Hyderabad’s Dr MCR HRD Institute campus, which was occasionally used by CM Revanth Reddy as a camp office.

The project, which is estimated at about Rs 9.08 crore, includes construction of a reinforced compound wall with concertina wire, installation of security watch towers, gates, furniture, and other security arrangements.

Camp office in Hyderabad

Though it is not the Chief Minister’s office, it is occasionally used by Revanth Reddy as a camp office for meetings.

The proposed works also include flooring for the approach ramp and development of the road on the west side leading to the VVIP guest house within the premises.

Premier administrative training centre

The institute serves as a premier administrative training centre of the state.

Established in 1976, it has expanded its role over time to meet the evolving needs of both State and Central government systems.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced an allocation of Rs 20,000 crore for Hyderabad’s development over the next two years.

Several projects under this allocation have already been completed, while others are underway.