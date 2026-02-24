Hyderabad Police bust 127 crore pan-India cybercrime network, 104 held

Hyderabad: In a major nationwide crackdown, the Hyderabad police busted a large cyber fraud network operating across 16 states, with 104 people being arrested and recovering Rs 36 lakh cash and more than 200 mobile phones.

The crackdown was carried out under the leadership of V Aravind Babu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cybercrimes) across the 16 states.

The operation targeted networks that were involved in investment scams, trading frauds and so-called “digital arrest” scams. Following an investigation, cybercrime officials identified 151 bank accounts used to channel and launder fraudulent funds. A total of 32 special teams conducted simultaneous operations over 10 days across multiple states to dismantle the network.

Hyderabad police arrested mule account holders

Among those arrested were 86 mule account holders who allowed their bank accounts to be used for illegal transactions, 17 account suppliers who facilitated fund movement, and one banking official.

A relationship manager from Bandhan Bank was apprehended for allegedly assisting in opening and operating fraudulent accounts. The accused are linked to 1,055 cyber fraud cases across India involving an estimated Rs 127 crore.

During the crackdown, police seized 204 mobile phones, 141 SIM cards, 152 bank passbooks, 234 debit and credit cards, 26 laptops, 56 corporate stamps, and Rs 36 lakh in cash.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of SM Vijay Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), along with cybercrime investigators and armed reserve personnel.

Public advisory

Following the operation, Hyderabad police also issued a public advisory. They urged citizens to be cautious while dealing with online investment offers.

It is also advised that individuals must avoid sharing OTPs or personal banking details. Moreover, the individuals must never allow others to use their bank accounts for transactions.

Victims of cyber fraud are advised to report incidents through the national helpline 1930 or by approaching the nearest police station.