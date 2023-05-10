All IITs Dean’s R&D conclave organised at IIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) organized a two-day all-IIT Dean’s (R&D) conclave on May 8, and 9.

In order to deliberate on how all IITs can come together to enhance the overall research and development (R&D) ecosystem, the conclave promoted technological development for self-reliant India.

The event saw the participation of deans, and associate deans from 21 IITs across the country while the director, IITH, Prof B S Murty delivered a welcome address to the delegates.

Prof Murty emphasized that the R&D activities at the IITs should focus on innovations, which will result in generating technologies, more employment, startups, and a connection with the industries for their commercialization.

Prof Murty also suggested using this opportunity to ensure the sharing of research infrastructure for their best utilization. He also mentioned that all IITs should come up with a plan jointly on how to handhold other neighboring Institutes to mentor their faculty for research activities.

“The agenda of the conclave was prepared with an aim to share and learn the best institutional practices from each other to facilitate the research and develop Inter-IIT research collaborations to find the solutions to grand challenges of societal importance,” said the convener of this conclave, Prof Chandra Shekhar Sharma.

Prof Sharma added that the challenges being faced by the individual researchers and the various institutes, such as delay of receipt of funds and procedural delays in the procurement of high-end sophisticated research equipment, were also deliberated.

All the deans’ present agreed to work on developing a common portal to showcase the technologies ready for their commercialization for better industry connection.

The conclave ended on a note to organize such a conclave annually and to develop this conclave as a platform to suggest new ideas and recommend a few measures for the ease of doing research to the Ministry of Education and Principal Scientific Advisor office through the IIT Council.