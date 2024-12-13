All India Crafts exhibition at Hyderabad’s Shilparamam from Dec 15

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government in association with the Ministry of Textiles is all set to host the All India Crafts exhibition from December 15 to December 31 at Shilparamam, Hyderabad showcasing a collection of handlooms, handicrafts, and cultural performances from across the country.

The event will be open to the public daily from 10:30 am to 8:00 pm.

The exhibition in Hyderabad is said to showcase the work of more than 250 artisans displaying a variety of craft items in woodcarving, handicrafts, terracotta, blue pottery, cane, bamboo, jute products and many more.

Apart from the shopping experience, visitors will be treated to a daily variety of cultural programs from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm, featuring drum beats, traditional dances, and live performances.

Apart from the All India Crafts exhibition, the International shopping festival is underway at the Meydan Expo Center, Hitec City Main Road. The exhibition running from December 6 to December 16 showcases an array of exclusive products from across the globe.

Visitors can explore a diverse selection of items from Thailand, Bangladesh, Dubai, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, Malaysia, Lebanon, and India. The exhibition in Hyderabad features unique handcrafted items and exquisite decor pieces, including intricate Turkish lamps.

Numaish exhibition in Hyderabad is set to run from January 1

Speaking to Siasat.com, B. Surrender Reddy, the secretary of the society revealed that the ticket price for numaish will rise from Rs 40 to Rs 50, marking a hike of Rs 10. Last time, it was hike in January 2023.

Last year, the exhibition was opened from 4:00 pm to 10:30 pm on weekdays, and from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm on weekends and holidays. However, the managing committee retains the authority to adjust these hours if necessary.

This year, the exhibition received around 2,500 applications for stalls, and approximately 2,200 stalls will be allocated for the numaish exhibitionin Hyderabad.

In addition to shopping, the exhibition blends commerce, business, recreation, and relaxation, and is expected to attract lakhs of visitors.