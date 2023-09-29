All is not well between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash?

Mumbai: One of the most loved couples in telly town, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss 15, have been dating for a while now. TejRan never fail to shell out major relationship goals to their fans with their adorable social media posts and PDA.

However, recent rumors suggest that their relationship might be going through a rough patch. Speculations arose when Tejasswi Prakash, who has always stood by Karan in moments of joy and celebration, was noticeably absent from Karan’s ‘griha pravesh’ (housewarming) ceremony of his new home. This absence fueled rumors about the state of their relationship, leaving fans concerned.

However, reports later clarified that Tejasswi Prakash had skipped Karan Kundrra’s ‘griha pravesh puja’ to seek blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja, a popular religious site in Mumbai. Karan was engrossed in his housewarming ceremony during her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja.

Fans remain eager for an official statement or any response from the couple regarding these speculations, hoping to put their worries to rest.

Karan and Tejasswi fell in love on Bigg Boss 15 and have been inseparable ever since. They are even planning to get married soon.