All is not well between Shreya Ghoshal and Karan Johar?

Mumbai: Shreya Ghoshal is one of the biggest names in the Indian music industry. The singer is known for her sweet and soulful voice. She started singing for movies at the young age of 16, after director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s mother noticed her in the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma. Ghoshal has sung more than 2405 songs in 20+ languages.

Shreya sang playback for the song Tum Kya Mile, for Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. The song was revealed with the tag of the “dream team” which included KJo, music director Pritam, Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, and singer Arijit Singh, excluding Shreya.

Her fans were extremely upset. A user tweeted, “I for real hate the second priority treatment given to @shreyaghoshal when she’s, in fact, singing the most beautiful part of the song!.” Clearly expressing her disappointment, the singer retweeted the tweet, which she later deleted from her timeline. Soon after this, speculations of rumoured feud between Shreya and Kjo started making rounds on internet.

However, Shreya Ghoshal later tweeted, “After so long a song that defines the perfect comeback of the great rich musical romantic #KaranJohar style Bollywood that we missed so badly! #TumKyaMile is pure love. Song out now.. #RockyAurRanikiiPremKahaani” she further added to the thread, “Love you @arijitsingh, you sound heart melting beautiful @ipritamofficial @officialAMITABH duo is unstoppable: with heart emojis.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is creating quite a buzz online. Netizens have been giving mixed reviews to the trailer. People are expecting a Karan Johar special love story, but we’ll have to wait and see if the film fulfills the expectations after its theatrical release on July 28.