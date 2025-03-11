All MasterChef India winners and their prize money (2010 to 2025)

Mumbai: The thrilling journey of Celebrity MasterChef India is about to reach its grand conclusion. As the much-anticipated finale approaches, reports suggest that the shoot is already wrapped up, and the names of the winner and runner-ups are making waves on the internet.

If the buzz is to be believed, Gaurav Khanna has emerged as the winner, lifting the coveted Celebrity MasterChef India trophy. Joining him on the podium are Nikki Tamboli as the first runner-up and Tejasswi Prakash as the second runner-up.

Breaking News Gaurav Khanna has reportedly WON Sony TV's Celebrity Master Chef.#MasterChef #GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/Fge7QRGsf0 — Mahesh M.Ojha (@mmojha) March 9, 2025

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the final showdown on their screens and celebrate Gaurav’s victory. While we gear up for the grand finale, let’s take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and revisit the winners of MasterChef India from all seasons and their prize money.

MasterChef India Winners List

MasterChef India Season Year Prize Money Winner 1. 2010 1 crore Pankaj Bhadouria 2. 2011 – 2012 1 crore Shipra Khanna 3. 2013 1 crore Ripudaman Handa 4. 2015 1 crore Nikita Gandhi 5. 2016 Rs 50 lakhs Kirti Bhoutika 6. 2019 – 2020 Rs 25 lakhs Abinas Nayak 7. 2023 Rs 25 lakhs Nayanjyoti Saikia 8. 2023 Rs 25 lakhs Mohammad Ashiq Celebrity MasterChef India 2025 Rs 25 lakhs (expected) Gaurav Khanna

What’s your take on Gaurav’s win this season? Do you think he was the most deserving? Comment below.