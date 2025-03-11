All MasterChef India winners and their prize money (2010 to 2025)

Mumbai: The thrilling journey of Celebrity MasterChef India is about to reach its grand conclusion. As the much-anticipated finale approaches, reports suggest that the shoot is already wrapped up, and the names of the winner and runner-ups are making waves on the internet.
If the buzz is to be believed, Gaurav Khanna has emerged as the winner, lifting the coveted Celebrity MasterChef India trophy. Joining him on the podium are Nikki Tamboli as the first runner-up and Tejasswi Prakash as the second runner-up.
Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the final showdown on their screens and celebrate Gaurav’s victory. While we gear up for the grand finale, let’s take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and revisit the winners of MasterChef India from all seasons and their prize money.
MasterChef India Winners List
|MasterChef India Season
|Year
|Prize Money
|Winner
|1.
|2010
|1 crore
|Pankaj Bhadouria
|2.
|2011 – 2012
|1 crore
|Shipra Khanna
|3.
|2013
|1 crore
|Ripudaman Handa
|4.
|2015
|1 crore
|Nikita Gandhi
|5.
|2016
|Rs 50 lakhs
|Kirti Bhoutika
|6.
|2019 – 2020
|Rs 25 lakhs
|Abinas Nayak
|7.
|2023
|Rs 25 lakhs
|Nayanjyoti Saikia
|8.
|2023
|Rs 25 lakhs
|Mohammad Ashiq
|Celebrity MasterChef India
|2025
|Rs 25 lakhs (expected)
|Gaurav Khanna
What’s your take on Gaurav’s win this season? Do you think he was the most deserving? Comment below.