All Muslims especially women are awaiting implementation of UCC: BJP MP Arvind

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Thursday said that the Muslim community in the country, especially women are awaiting the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Talking to ANI, Arvind Dharmapuri said that Muslim women are living a dignified life after the ban on Triple Talaq in 2019 and also want UCC to be implemented in the country.

“In regard to Muslims, both BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) and Congress are thieves. Both of them have not done anything for Muslims. Muslims are the biggest beneficiaries of our flagship schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Awas Yojana and others. Today, Muslims especially women are thus voting for the BJP. After the ban on Triple Talaq in 2019, Muslim women are living a dignified life. All Muslims especially women are awaiting the implementation of UCC,” the BJP leader said.

Article 44 of the Constitution of India said that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) throughout the territory of India. The UCC proposes a common set of laws dealing with marriage, inheritance, adoption and other matters.

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong case for the implementation of the UCC at a recent public meeting, several leaders in the Opposition voiced opposition to the proposed legislation.

With regard to a reference sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice on June 17, 2016, the 22nd Law Commission of India examined the subject matter of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The 22nd Law Commission of India decided to solicit the views and ideas of the public at large and recognised religious organisations about the Uniform Civil Code, asking interested parties to present their opinions by July 14.

He further hit out at the BRS leader K Kavitha for claiming that Muslims are with her party and said that the ruling party in the state has considered the community merely as a vote bank like Congress.

“Why are you taking Kavitha so seriously? For more than 7 decades, Congress consider Muslims as a vote bank. The BRS party is doing the same thing. There is only appeasement but no upliftment of Muslims. Any family member of the BRS family party including KCR, KTR or Kavitha should answer a concern I have. You are giving ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme for almost 1 year, but not even 1 per cent of Dalits have got money in this scheme. In the scheme, every Dalit family will be given Rs 10 lakhs. In July, the KCR government has come out with another GO that every Muslim family will be given Rs.1 lakh and it was named as Muslim Bandhu. I don’t understand why they are differentiating and giving Rs.10 lakh to Dalits and only Rs.1 lakh for Muslims?” he said.

“Muslims especially women are today voting for BJP…,”he added.

He further slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asking “On what basis KCR is deciding that Rs 1 lakh is enough for Muslims?”

“According to me, both Muslims and Dalits are socially and economically backward. What is the basis for KCR to decide that Rs 1 lakh is enough for Muslims? They should explain this to the people. I am questioning why is there a difference of Rs.9 lakh?” Dharmapuri said.

Reacting to the Congress allegation that BRS and BJP are together, the BJP MP hit back saying that the grand old party itself has become a ‘supplying company’ of BRS for the past 10 years.

“A few days back, there was a huge protest in Hyderabad on the failure of double-bedroom houses. There are protests in districts every day. There are state and central-level programs. The MLA Pravas Yojana is starting on the 18th of this month. After Kishan Reddy has become the T-BJP Chief, the programs of BJP are increasing in a coordinated manner,” he said.

“In 2014, the Congress party had won 11 MLAs. 7 people which is one-third of it, joined BRS. In 2018, Congress won 18 MLAs, out of which two third i.e. 12 joined BRS. Which Congress leader can guarantee that in 2023, no Congress MLAs will go into BRS? In 2018, not just MLAs but many contested MLAs left the election ground and disappeared a few days prior to the elections after taking money from KCR. Let Congress answer this. You(Congress) have become a supplying company of BRS for the past 10 years. No one talks about this,” he added.