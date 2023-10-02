All parties should adopt Hindutva: VHP’s Parande on Gandhi’s post

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd October 2023 8:27 am IST

Nagpur: All political parties should adopt Hindutva as their platform so nothing would be left for disputes, said VHP general secretary Milind Parande on Sunday. He was responding to questions about a post, titled Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on X.

“A Hindu looks at herself and everyone in this ocean of life with love, compassion and respect because she understands we are all swimming and drowning in exactly the same waters…The duty to defend the weak is what a Hindu calls her Dharma,” Gandhi wrote on X.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary was speaking on the sidelines of a programme in Nagpur.

“It is a matter of joy if this is happening. More and more people should join (Hindu thought). All political parties should adopt Hindutva as their platform so nothing would be left for disputes,” he said.

“A few things said by him (Rahul Gandhi) are good. It’s a good start. Certainly, the world will get drawn towards Hindu thought,” he added.

