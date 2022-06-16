All-party meet on Hyderabad Bachao held

Hyderabad: An all-party meet was held here on Hyderabad Bachao. AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan acted as the coordinator. TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Professor Hara Gopal, TJS president Prof. M. Kodandaram, Cheruku Sudhakar, former minister, Dr J. Geeta Reddy, Mallu Ravi, CPI leader Bala Mallesh, BSP leader Mamidala Jyothi, CPM, TSRTP and TDP leaders took part in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Hara Gopal expressed his concern over the growing number of crimes in Telangana. Referring to the crimes committed by educated youth, he said they were getting doubts about the effective discharge of their duties as teachers. He alleged that the State government was committing a crime by not preventing growing crime rate. He said they were not happy with the attitude of the State government on the crime issue. He asked the State government to think about on how to control such crimes. He alleged that the State government had destroyed the education sector during its eight year rule. He said songs written for the Telangana Sate were banned by the Sate government.

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan alleged that the State government had failed to keep law and order in the State and added that it should act in a serious manner to control the law and order. He said the accused of the rape on minors should be convicted in three weeks and added that the State government should set up a fast track court to try the rape cases against minors. He told the State government that an accused of rape was convicted within 56 days in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and added that the model of the AP should also be followed in Telangana. He demanded that the State government set up a woman police station and added that a three-digit special number should be set up for the women of the State.