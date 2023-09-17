All-party meet: TDP raises issue of Naidu’s arrest amid protest by YSR Cong

New Delhi: The Telugu Desam Party at an all-party meeting convened by the government on Sunday raised the issue of its leader N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest by the Andhra Pradesh Police and said it will also take it up in Parliament, amid objections by the YSR Congress which is in power in the state.

After the meeting held a day before the five-day Parliament session begins, TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu told reporters here that his party raised the issue of the “illegal arrest”. “We will raise this issue in Parliament as well,” he added.

The TDP MP said he also asked the government to take measures for fast-tracking criminal cases involving politicians, saying that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is accused in 38 criminal cases and is out on bail for the past nine years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised it, and the government should fulfil his promise, he said.

Sources said YSR Congress leaders present in the meeting opposed the claim made by the TDP leader. The state’s ruling party has insisted that law has taken its own course in the alleged corruption involving the former chief minister.

Ram Mohan Naidu expressed his thanks to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the senior most representative for the government in the meeting, for letting him raise the issues.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh had said on Friday that the arrest by the Andhra Pradesh Police in a corruption case was an attempt by a “known corrupt” chief minister to hamper the party’s popular campaign to oust him from power.

Chandrababu Naidu is currently lodged in a jail in Rajamahendravaram after being remanded to judicial custody by a court last Sunday for his alleged involvement in a multi-crore corruption scam.

He was arrested on September 9 in connection with a fraud case involving alleged misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of Rs 300 crore to the state government.