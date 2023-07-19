All-party meeting on Monsoon Session eve

Press Trust of India |   Published: 19th July 2023 8:52 pm IST
New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Congress MP Pramod Tiwari address the media after an all-party meeting on the eve of the start of Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

