All Russian gold from foreign exchange reserves is within country: Central bank

Moscow: The Central Bank of Russia stated that all Russian gold from the national gold and foreign exchange reserves is located on the territory of the country.

“All the gold from our gold and foreign exchange reserves is in the vaults of the Bank of Russia on the territory of our country,” RT quoted the Central Bank as saying.

“Restrictions on the movement of capital were introduced, a ban on the sale of securities by foreign investors and a ban on their withdrawal of funds from the Russian financial system.”

In addition, there were restrictions on payments on corporate debt of Russian companies and government debt to holders from the states that imposed sanctions. They will be possible only with the permission of the Government Commission.

“That is, in response to the freezing of part of Russian reserves, Russia also introduced restrictions on the movement of funds that could be transferred to unfriendly countries for a comparable amount,” the bank added.

After freezing the reserves of the Bank of Russia in US dollars and euros, Moscow gave a mirror response, the Central Bank said.