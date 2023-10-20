All set for Hyderabad Cricket Association elections today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) elections will take place today at 4 pm.

Electoral officer VS Sampath had issued a notification on September 30, announcing elections for the posts of president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, treasurer and councillor.

The elections were supposed to be held in September 2022, but following allegations of irregularities and corruption under the present dispensation headed by its president former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin, it was postponed.

There were reports of brewing differences between him and other working members of the association.

The matter went to the Supreme Court, which appointed a one-man committee headed by Justice Lau Nageshwar Rao, who is also a former cricketer, to look into the issue.

On October 6, Azharuddin was disqualified after he was found to hold two posts simultaneously in violation of the rules. He was HCA’s president and the president of Deccan Blue Cricket Club.

Also Read Hyderabad: Mohammed Azharuddin responds after FIR filed against him

The candidates contesting for the post of president are:

A Jagan Mohan Rao

Amarnath

Dr. K Anil Kumar

PL Srinivas

While PL Srinivas is a senior BRS leader, Amarnath is a retired superintendent in customs and Central excise department, who played in the Ranji Trophy in the mid-80s.

According to an report in The Hindu, PL Srinivas panel is named HHCA – Honest, Hardworking Hyderabad Cricket Association. Its other nominees include C Babu Rao (for vice-president), RM Bhasker (for secretary), Rohit Agarwal (for joint secretary), Gerard Carr (for treasurer) and DAJ Walter (for councillor).

Amarnath’s panel consists of R Devraj (for secretary post), G Srinivas Rao for vice-president, C Sanjeev Reddy (treasurer), Chitti Sreedhar (joint secretary) and Sunil Kumar (for councillor).

A Jagan Mohan Rao is an entrepreneur and the secretary general of the Handball Association India. His panel is called United Members of HCA, consisting of R Harinarayana Rao (contesting for the post of secretary) and others.

R Devaraj, R Harinarayana Rao, RM Bhaskar, and V Agam Rao are contesting for the post of secretary while Chitti Sridhar, Noel David, Satish Chandra Srivastava, T Basava Raju are contesting for the post of joint secretary.

For the treasurer’s post, contestants include CJ Srinivas Rao, C Sanjeev Reddy, Gerard Carr, P Mahendra; while as DAJ Walter, Dr Ansar Ahmed Khan, Sunil Kumar, and Vinod Kumar Ingle will contest for councillor posts.