All set for inauguration of temple in Abu Dhabi by PM Modi

Amidst adverse weather conditions and showers in UAE, preparations are going on for the grand opening of the first ever Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, capital of UAE, on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to formally inaugurate the temple on February 14.

The National Center for Meteorology has issued a severe red alert urging people to be highly vigilant during adverse weather conditions where thunder and heavy rain may continue until noon on Tuesday.

More than 65,000 Indians have registered to participate in the Ahlan Modi event, PM address to NRI community in a stadium, to welcome Modi ahead of inauguration of the temple on Tuesday, where attendees must be seated by 4 PM. The working day added with unexpected rain conditions are posing a challenge for the organisers of the public meeting. More than 1,500 volunteers from the UAE have been part of the organising and planning process of the large-scale stadium gathering.

Jitendra Vaidya, the President of the Indian People Forum and leader of the ‘Ahlan Modi’ initiative, expressed his excitement about the unique nature of the event.

“It is a very unique type of event because there is no single organisation conducting this event; it is an entire community arranging it. As you may know, when PM Modi’s name comes, people gather in large numbers. This is the love for PM Modi,” Vaidya told ANI.

“We are certain that a large number of NRIs attend the event to welcome Modi”, said K. Mahinder Reddy of IPF, a community organization in Dubai and that is actively involved in organising the event.

“The youth of Telangana NRI community is one of the large crowds that we are expecting” said N. Devender Reddy of BJP.

The key highlights of the event include an exhibition by over 700 cultural artists, bringing to life the vast diversity of Indian arts, and ensuring an inclusive cultural soiree.

Active participation from more than 150 Indian community groups in the event showcases India’s regional diversity and the integration of thousands of blue-collar workers from across the emirates, weaving a rich tapestry of diversity and unity into the fabric of the event.

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Indian ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, said that people are keen to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and his vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ in the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event set to be held on February 13.

The following evening, on Wednesday, Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu temple after a morning prayer ceremony during which the place of worship will be consecrated and blessed.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), which is building the temple, is an international community-based Hindu fellowship affiliated with the United Nations and actively involved in the religious and spiritual service of its devotees in UAE and some other parts of the GCC for a long time. The temple has seven deities apart from principal deity Swamy Narayana. Tirumala’s Sri Padmavati Srinivasa, also known as Tirupati Sri Venkateshwara also among them.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir is set to become the Middle East’s first traditional Hindu stone temple. Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, this majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.

Mahant Swami Maharaj, the head of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha who will preside over the temple opening ceremony, was accorded the status of a state guest, and received in traditional Arabic style with a troupe of dancers, drummers, and chanters performing Al Ayyala. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, warmly greeted Swami Maharaj at the airport.

Swami Maharaj was also accompanied by Lulu’s Yusuf Ali during his visit to the temple premises.

PM Modi will be in the UAE on a two-day official visit beginning tomorrow. This will be his seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months.

During the visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will discuss ways to further deepen, expand and strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the World Government Summit 2024 to be held in Dubai as a Guest of Honour and deliver a special keynote address.

