All Telangana govt employees to receive Rs 1 crore accident insurance: Bhatti

Hyderabad: All Telangana government employees will receive an accident insurance cover of Rs 1.02 crore, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced on Friday, January 9.

In a statement, he said that the government has completed consultations with leading banks to provide the insurance cover.

“We have already begun implementing this for Singareni, TRANSCO [Telangana Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited], SPDCL [Southern Power Distribution Company Limited], NPDCL [Northern Power Distribution Company Limited] and GENCO [Telangana State Power Generation Corporation] employees. So far, 38,000 regular Singareni employees and 71,387 employees working in the power department have been covered under the insurance,” he said.

The scheme aims to ensure financial security for the families of employees who lose their lives in unforeseen accidents, preventing them from falling into distress.

Deputy CM blames BRS for pending dues to retired govt employees

Earlier, on January 3, the Deputy Chief Minister held the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithu (BRS) government responsible for the sharp rise in pending dues of retired state government employees.

“The previous administration left us with pending bills worth Rs 40,154 crore as of December 2023, which also include employee arrears,” Bhatti had said in the Assembly during its Winter Session.

“Of these, we have cleared Rs 1,752 crore out of Rs 6,244 crore in pending dues and are releasing the rest in phases. We have fully cleared Rs 200 crore in pending medical bills and are now releasing an additional Rs 700 crore every month towards retired employees’ payments. Since our government took charge, we have been paying salaries on the first day of every month,” he said, adding that the BRS government was solely responsible for the accumulation of arrears.