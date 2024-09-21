All temples in the state will be cleansed, says Andhra CM Naidu

Amaravathi: Disclosing that an operation to cleanse all the temples in the state will be taken up, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu felt that Lord Venkateshwara himself made him reveal the facts on the adulteration of Tirupati Laddu using animal fat.

“The Almighty does everything and we are only nominal. That is what I personally feel,” he remarked, speaking with media at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office on Saturday, September 21.

Naidu shared his personal views in detail on the ongoing controversy surrounding the laddus of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala and outlined the steps he plans to take to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“Every religion has certain traditions and commitments, and the government needs to respect all of them,” he said, making it clear that the TDP government accorded the highest respect to the sanctity of temples and the sentiments of devotees.

Also Read KTR accuses Telangana CM of giving contract worth Rs 1,137 crore to family

Regretting that temples across Andhra have witnessed various kinds of transgressions during the previous government, Naidu recalled that when the divine head of Lord Rama was removed from the idol at Ramatheertham, no one bothered about it, and no action was initiated.

He said that the previous YSRCP government has not only destroyed Amaravathi, but also counter-attacked those who raised their voice and spread false propaganda against them.

He questioned why YSRCP leaders were simply trying to refute the report submitted by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on the contents of Tirupati laddu, without trying to give an explanation to the findings in the report.

“What should such people be called? This is the reason why I keep comparing YSRCP leaders with the most notorious Colombian criminal and mafia don Pablo Escobar,” Naidu said.

Naidu questioned how it was possible to get a kg of cow ghee at Rs 320, and wondered why reverse tenders were called for in the preparation of Prasadam for Lord Venkateshwara.

“One should be very careful while taking any kind of decisions with regard to the world famous sacred pilgrim centre of Tirumala and of Lord Venkateshwara,” he felt.

“They not only committed a crime, but also shamelessly claimed it to be diversional politics,” Chandrababu said, questioning how former TTD chairman, YV Subba Reddy, could be given a clean-chit by the YSRCP.

Recalling how former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy had said that Tirumala had only two hills, he said that it was the TDP that had waged a war against the then government.

He stated that immediately after assuming charge as the chief minister, he has ordered the Devasthanam’s executive officer to cleanse the seven hills of Tirumala, and that the officer has taken several measures to improve the quality of Laddu and black-listed various companies that were earlier supplying ghee.

On the steps needed to be taken with regard to Tirumala, he said a decision will soon be taken after consulting Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Kanchi Peethadhipathi and other seers.