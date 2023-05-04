‘Allah is watching who you vote for’: Karnataka Congress leader

MLA Rahim Khan, while campaigning as Congress candidate for Bidar, appealed to people to think of Allah while casting their vote for the Karnataka Assembly Elections which is due on May 10.

“Allah will definitely ask you for whom you have pressed the button. He will keep his watch on you whether you have supported the candidate of conscience or not. An impersonator is among us to buy our votes. Does Islam teach you to sell your votes?” Khan said while addressing.

Claiming conspiracy against Muslim voters Khan urged people to cancel the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“There are malicious attempts to defame me. BJP is on their foot to enforce laws more dangerous than the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) to trap innocent Muslims,” Khan said.

While giving an example of strong traditions and a history of prominent figures like Tipu Sultan, Dr B R Ambedkar and Basav anna, Khan claimed that he was loved by all communities in Bidar. “The country’s current situation has become worse under the BJP government as minorities, including Muslims and Christians, are constantly targeted,” Khan said.