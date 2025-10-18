Mumbai: It was an iconic night on Friday as Bollywood’s three superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan shared the same stage at the Joy Forum in Riyadh. The trio engaged in a candid conversation about their journeys in the Hindi film industry while sharing warm moments with fans and the audience.

A clip from the event is now going viral on social media, showing Salman Khan delivering a heartfelt message about gratitude. Sitting alongside Shah Rukh and Aamir, the actor said, “Waqt kaisa bhi ho, Allah ka shukr ada karna chahiye. Na-shukra nahi hona chahiye. Whatever is given to us, whenever, we should be grateful for that. And 99.9% of people don’t have even 0.1% of what we have. It is because of them that we have what we have today, and we are very grateful to them.”

Salman looked dapper in a blue coat paired with a black shirt and trousers, while Shah Rukh and Aamir opted for classic black ensembles. Several more videos from the star-studded night are taking over the internet, celebrating the rare reunion of the three Khans on one stage.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss 19 and is also shooting for his upcoming film based on the Galwan Valley conflict, which is expected to hit theatres in 2026.