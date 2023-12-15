‘Allah knows the struggles..’ Sania Mirza’s Insta note amid divorce news

Hyderabad: Amid ongoing reports about the rumoured separation between tennis star Sania Mirza and cricketer Shoaib Malik, the couple seems to be keeping mum about their personal matters, adding to the growing speculation surrounding their relationship.

Despite the increasing buzz surrounding their alleged divorce, neither Sania Mirza nor Shoaib Malik has issued any official statement. This silence has only fueled more speculations within social media circles and the wider public.

Adding to the intrigue, Sania Mirza has been consistently sharing cryptic notes on her social media accounts. In her latest Instagram story, she posted a message that read, “Allah knows the struggles you carry in your heart.” This cryptic note has only intensified the speculation about the status of their relationship.

Recent reports indicate that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are currently living separately. Notably, during Sania’s Dubai villa tour with Asian Paints, Shoaib Malik’s absence raised eyebrows as he was not mentioned or seen in any of the shared content. Even Sania did not mention anything about him in the video. This has further fueled rumors about a potential rough patch in their marriage.

Shoaib Malik, Izhaan Mirza Malik and Sania Mirza (Instagram)

As fans and media circles continue to discuss the couple’s relationship, the lack of an official statement from Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik leaves much room for speculation regarding the future of their marriage.